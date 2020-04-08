Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Brightsphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of BSIG stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 781,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $18,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,775,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 483,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 312,342 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

