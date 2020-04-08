Brokerages Anticipate Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Announce $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $1.67. Amc Networks posted earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $8.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. 704,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,209. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,847,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

