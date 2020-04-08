Brokerages Anticipate Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Brokerages expect that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will report sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Emcor Group reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.92. 501,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. Emcor Group has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.57%.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,948,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 122,222 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,776,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

