Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.32). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SWTX traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,148. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

