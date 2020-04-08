Brokerages Anticipate Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will report $147.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.04 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $148.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $622.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.37 million to $661.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $629.04 million, with estimates ranging from $599.76 million to $686.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:TCO traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $46.14. 913,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,664. Taubman Centers has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of -0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,653,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,776,000 after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,506,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 78,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Read More: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.