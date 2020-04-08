Brokerages Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to post $272.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.82 million and the lowest is $272.00 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $308.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 456,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.79.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

