Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.98 Million

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $756.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $755.00 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $833.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DY shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.59. 1,222,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a market cap of $758.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

