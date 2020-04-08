Brokerages Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. 1,928,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,439. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $757,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,707,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after buying an additional 2,795,461 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,558,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after buying an additional 366,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 188,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

