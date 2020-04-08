Brokerages Set Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $47,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry A. Moore purchased 6,300 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,997.00. Insiders bought 31,231 shares of company stock worth $444,194 in the last ninety days. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMNB traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. 103,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,375. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $299.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

