Brokerages Set New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $77.60

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.69.

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,670 shares of company stock worth $3,634,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.64. 791,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.