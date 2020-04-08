Brokerages Set Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Price Target at C$37.33

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE:OSB traded up C$1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.50. 321,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,109. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. Norbord has a twelve month low of C$13.01 and a twelve month high of C$44.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.91.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$492.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norbord will post 1.5349819 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -204.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of Norbord stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$1,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,216,852. Also, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 45,000 shares of Norbord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at C$1,173,556.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

