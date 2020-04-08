Brokerages Set Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $81.85

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. 4,616,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,175. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.