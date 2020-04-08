Brokerages Set Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Target Price at $52.50

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,252,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. 1,905,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,290. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

