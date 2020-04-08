Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target at $137.25

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,955 shares of company stock worth $20,214,092. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

