BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Tops $0.19

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 23% higher against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $13.03 million and $17,259.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.57 or 0.04596621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00068256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037066 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010467 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,405 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

