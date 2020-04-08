Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 140,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,475. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.27. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

