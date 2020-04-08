Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Trading Up 15.5%

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s share price was up 15.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.33 and last traded at $115.70, approximately 335,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 289,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. TheStreet cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $857,288.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

