Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Get Camden National alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Camden National stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,542. Camden National has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $429.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Camden National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.