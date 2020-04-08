CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CCOEY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

