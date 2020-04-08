Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $49.42, approximately 5,823,471 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,831,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 404,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 76.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

