Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 141,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 884,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 165,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.