Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSWC. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities upgraded Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Capital Southwest stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 144,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $168.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,151.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $75,654.50. Insiders purchased 48,137 shares of company stock worth $505,217 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Capital Southwest by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,804,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

