Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,815 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after buying an additional 304,147 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 54,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,236,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

