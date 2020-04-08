Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

