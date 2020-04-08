Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.68. 26,516,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,584,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

