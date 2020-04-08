Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Invests $131,000 in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.76.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.97. 1,385,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,208. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.41. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

