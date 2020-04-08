Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Invests $79,000 in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,118,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,174,000 after acquiring an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after buying an additional 618,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after buying an additional 528,797 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. 1,480,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

