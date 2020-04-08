Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,323 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $10.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.79.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.