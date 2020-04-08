Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.30. 22,892,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,128,627. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

