carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $749,322.80 and $16,172.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.02589833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00204401 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.