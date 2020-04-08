Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CATB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 175,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

