Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.75 ($5.52).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

ETR:CEC1 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €2.76 ($3.21). 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company’s 50 day moving average is €3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €2.20 ($2.56) and a twelve month high of €5.75 ($6.69).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

