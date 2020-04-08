Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $18.76, approximately 1,698,336 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 748,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

FUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The company had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.43%.

In other news, EVP Craig Heckman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,780.00. Also, COO Tim Fisher bought 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,290,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after buying an additional 141,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after buying an additional 99,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

