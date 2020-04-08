Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.93

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.57. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 66,871 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $426.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 47,007.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 427,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,789,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

