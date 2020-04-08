Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cerus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cerus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

CERS stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. 1,359,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $793.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.09. Cerus has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $6.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $387,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,260.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,855 shares of company stock valued at $674,399. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $5,248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cerus by 502.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,479,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,016 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,416,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 733,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

