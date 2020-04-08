Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories Intl. accounts for 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment House LLC owned 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $78,648,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,215,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $20,892,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 620,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.72.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total value of $1,368,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

