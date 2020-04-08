Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories Intl. accounts for 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment House LLC owned 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $78,648,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,215,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $20,892,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 157,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CRL traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 620,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.72.
In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total value of $1,368,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
