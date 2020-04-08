Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHEF. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 2,042,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,687. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $257.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.