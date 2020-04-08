Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Given $9.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CEMI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Shares of CEMI stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 857,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,095. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.90. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.
