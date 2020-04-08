Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Given $9.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CEMI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 87,075 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEMI stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 857,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,095. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.90. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.