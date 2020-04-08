ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. 623,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 2.09.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $39,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,435 shares of company stock worth $29,617,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

