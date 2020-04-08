Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.5% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,387,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,060,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

