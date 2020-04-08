China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Shares Down 51.7%

China Zenix Auto International Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)’s share price fell 51.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs.

