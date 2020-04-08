Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $734.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $734.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $758.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $719.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. William Blair upgraded Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.82. 2,128,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,237. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $150,757.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

