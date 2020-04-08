Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.67. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 81,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

