Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) Shares Up 10.7%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV)’s share price shot up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$20.48 ($14.52) and last traded at A$20.45 ($14.50), 255,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$18.48 ($13.11).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of A$26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 15.38 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV)

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs for the treatment of severe skin disorders in Europe and Switzerland. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria that has completed Phase II and III trials in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.