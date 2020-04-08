Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Receives $22.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $501,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,136,186 shares of company stock valued at $48,385,582 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,938 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $60,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

