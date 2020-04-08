CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $743.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

