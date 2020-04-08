COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR alerts:

CCHGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Investec upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.05.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.