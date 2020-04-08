Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.63.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
CHRS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,646. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.35.
In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.