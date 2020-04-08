Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

CHRS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,646. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

