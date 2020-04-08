CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0102 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $1.90 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.38 or 0.02582397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00204161 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,135,455 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx.

