Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 782,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,717. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

